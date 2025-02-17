Dominique Peyroux, a former centre for the Gold Coast Titans and New Zealand Warriors, has suffered a career-threatening injury whilst playing overseas in the RFL Championship.

Currently playing overseas with Toulouse Olympique, Peyroux sustained a suspected torn Achilles tendon in the club's opening match of the season against the Widnes Vikings.

“We are hoping for the best for Dominique, but it doesn't look so good," coach Sylvain Houles said.

Considering he is 36 years old, confirmation of this injury could bring his career to an end.

Playing overseas since 2016 with Toulouse and St Helens RLFC, he is commonly remembered for his tenure in the NRL, during which he featured in 16 matches for the Gold Coast Titans (2011-12) and 25 for the New Zealand Warriors (2013-15).

A Super League premiership winner, Peyroux has also played in two Rugby League World Cups (RLWC) for the Cook Islands and one Four Nations tournament in 2014 for Samoa.

Embed from Getty Images