Tom Steadman, a former train-and-trial player with the Gold Coast Titans, has linked up with a new team for the remainder of the 2025 season.\r\n\r\nStarting the year in the QLD Cup, where he has spent the last five seasons, Steadman has joined Newcastle Rugby League side, Central Newcastle, for the remainder of 2025 before moving to the North Sydney Bears in 2026.\r\n\r\nThe move away from Queensland comes after the playmaker played 69 matches in the competition for the Northern Pride, Tweed Heads Seagulls and most recently the Burleigh Bears.\r\n\r\nLooking to make an impact in the Newcastle competition, he was previously on a train-and-trial contract with them in 2024 and even scored a try in one of their NRL Pre-Season Challenge matches.\r\n\r\n"My partner and I were looking to come back home," Steadman told The Newcastle Herald.\r\n\r\n"I'm good mates with [Cam's brother] Grant [Anderson] from playing up in the Q-Cup.\r\n\r\n"I'm an Entrance junior, so a bit of heart and loyalty still roams there, but I wanted to come back and enjoy my footy.\r\n\r\n"That was the main reason of coming back, and the way [club president] Heath [Anderson] and 'Spider' [Cam] were chatting to me about the way they play footy here at Central, just really stood out."