Former Wests Tigers co-captain Chris Lawrence has taken aim at the internal politics and self-interest plaguing the club amid yet another boardroom crisis.

The Tigers legend, who played 253 games across a 15-year career, voiced his frustration on LinkedIn after chairman Barry O'Farrell and three independent board members were ousted by major shareholder Holman Barnes Group, throwing the club back into turmoil.

“Sad to see the Wests Tigers in the headlines again!” Lawrence wrote.

He described the ongoing infighting as “disappointing,” saying it's been driven by ulterior motives, competing agendas and self-driven motivations that have long held the club back.

“These dynamics have consistently caused disruption at a club that desperately needs stability, alignment, consistency and a clear direction,” Lawrence said.

“The Tigers are an organisation with huge potential, but without unity at the top, no club can move forward.”

The power struggle comes just months after the club's most promising season in years, finishing 13thafter three straight wooden spoons.

Lawrence said the constant instability risks undoing that progress.

Adding to the fallout, Inner West mayor Darcy Byrne has announced a rally for December 13, calling for the Holman Barnes Group to resign, warning their control “could mean the death of our famous rugby league club.”

Byrne accused the group of “launching a coup” to regain total power, while Lawrence urged decision-makers to prioritise unity and stability above politics.

“It's sad to see the club I love back in the headlines for negative reasons when what everyone truly wants is progress and stability,” he said.