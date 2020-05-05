Former Storm winger Young Tonumaipea has signed with the Gold Coast Titans on a train-and-trial contract for the rest of the 2020 season.

The 27-year old played 44 NRL games for the Storm after making his debut in 2014.

He departed the NRL at the end of 2018 to complete a two-year Mormon Mission in Berlin.

Tonumaipea is excited to get another opportunity at the top level with the Titans.

“I’ve been away for a couple of years and have come back with all of this COVID-19 stuff happening but I’m grateful to the Gold Coast Titans for giving me this opportunity and I plan on taking it with both hands,” Tonumaipea told titans.com.au.

“It’s awesome to be back in Australia and here at the Titans. I’m looking forward to the challenge that is ahead.

“I’ll definitely apply myself and I’m looking for a spot at some stage this year. I’ll do my best at everything I can.”