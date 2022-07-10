Former Brisbane Broncos, QueenslandMaroons and Australian great Darren Lockyer has urged the NRL to consider a bubble to protect players and the competition from the impacts of the coronavirus as the finals series approaches.

The State of Origin decider was thrown into chaos on Friday evening when it was revealed by the Queensland camp that both Cameron Munster and Murray Tualagi had tested positive and would be ruled out of the decider.

It followed a break in the New South Wales camp earlier in the week, with Nicho Hynes withdrawing after being named on the extended squad as he tested positive.

Queensland spent time with the public in Warwick earlier in the week, although it's unclear how Munster and Tualagi contracted the virus.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports, Lockyer urged the competition to consider a bubble to protect the finals from a similar fate as the decider.

"Where does it end with COVID?" Asked Lockyer.

"In hindsight, should they have gone to Warwick and mingled with the public? You don't know.

"I think if this had of happened in Game 1, there would have been a bubble for Game 2 and 3, because on the biggest stage, you want the best players playing.

"It's probably a lesson learnt for the NRL, maybe they were complacent, and maybe it's a bit of an insight with what they are going to do for the finals this year."

Lockyer confirmed that there were no further positive cases in the camp, but added it was disappointing.

"Not that I'm aware of," Lockyer answered.

"It's disappointing. The game has been robbed of one of the best players in the game in Munster, and it's unfortunate for Tualagi - it would have been his second [Origin] game and first decider up at Suncorp."

Munster will be replaced by Cowboys' half Tom Dearden, while Tualagi has been replaced by Brisbane winger Corey Oates.

The decider will be played at Suncorp Stadium on July 13.