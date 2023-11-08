While he may have just joined the Super League earlier this year, former Cronulla Sharks outside back Matt Ikuvalu has already been linked to leave the competition.

The 43-NRL game outside back joined the Catalans Dragons as a mid-season transfer and featured in the 2023 Super League Grand Final a couple of weeks ago against the Wigan Warriors.

However, during the Grand Final, he endured a potentially serious knee injury that could see him leave the club depending on the severity of the injury.

According to the French publication L'Independant, Ikuvalu has been linked with exiting the Catalans Dragons, but unbeknownst to some he has a clause in his contract that could extend his stint if the club is willing to do so.

Per the publication, it is understood that the news comes after it was revealed that Ikuvalu must meet soon with a specialist in Montpellier to work out whether or not he needs surgery.

This isn't the first time his career has been derailed by injury. In 2022, he suffered a serious knee injury in a NSW Cup finals match after arriving from the Sydney Roosters - this would derail his 2023 pre-season training.

“This is a great opportunity for Matt and we wish him well," Cronulla Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said earlier this year after he was released from his contract to move to France.

"He has had injury issues since joining the Sharks however has always been a positive influence around the players and the club and we thank him for his contribution both on and off the field."