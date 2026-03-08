Former NRL player and PNG international David Mead has called on both the media and players to withhold their judgment of Papua New Guinea and its people from afar as the nation prepares to welcome its first NRL franchise.

In a pointed Instagram post, Mead criticised those who speak negatively about Port Moresby without ever visiting, urging everyone to experience the country firsthand.

“The way some journos and former players talk about the NRL team in Port Moresby, you'd think bombs are going off in the streets every day. Bunch of pussy cats,” Mead wrote on social media.

“Most have never been there, and it shows you their true character.

“If you're a nrl player seeing this, go there and get your bag for the next 10-15 years. Not only will you be the nation's icons who will make the biggest difference to kids and families.

“Journos and some of these former players in Australia piss me off with their arrogance and pussy cat mentality behind a camera. Expats have moved there and never returned because they've fallen in love with the people and the place. Don't be one of those who judge before experiencing.

“This video shows the type of love you will really get in PNG.”

The video accompanying Mead's post shows thousands of cheering fans welcoming the NRL and NRLW Brisbane Broncos as they hold up their premiership shields in PNG, highlighting the country's passion for rugby league.

Ex-NRL player Jordan Kahu also commented under Mead's post.

“The best experience I had in rugby league was in PNG. Unbelievable place and people!!” Kahu said.

The PNG Chiefs will officially join the NRL in 2028 as the 19th franchise, with the Australian Government pledging a $600 million deal to ensure the team benefits the local economy and community.

Previous statements from PNG Sports Minister Kinoka Feo underscore the franchise's potential impact.

“‘They [will] treat you like a king. You won't get that reception back in Australia. You'll be valued and supported as you've never felt before. And the impact they will have on the community will be huge,' Keo shared with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“You are giving purpose, you are giving direction to the young people. Once we get the team in, we are trying to piggyback on that to deal with a lot of issues we have in the country."

Players are already expressing interest in joining the maiden squad, with Toby Rudolph leading the charge.

"There is a chance to build something more than just a footy team for the country, and I'd love to be part of that legacy. Helping school kids and communities while playing footy. It's a dream job," he stated.

Broncos star forward and Queensland representative Patrick Carrigan has also left the door open to joining the franchise, highlighting the appealing culture and tax-free advantages of relocating to Port Moresby.

With such enthusiasm from both former stars, current players and the broader community, Mead's call is clear: media and players alike should experience PNG firsthand and embrace the historic new chapter in the NRL before predicting its downfall.