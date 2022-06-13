Former New South Wales Blues representative and current St George Illawarra Dragons prop Aaron Woods has called on the state to select Latrell Mitchell for Game 2 despite the risk.

Coach Brad Fittler and his selection crew have plenty of big calls to make in the lead-up to a must-win Game 2 in Perth following a loss in Game 1 to the Maroons in Sydney, but there are none bigger than whether to risk Mitchell or not.

The star South Sydney fullback, who set Origin alight playing at centre last year for the Blues, has not been sighted in the NRL for over two months following a hamstring injury.

He completed a large chunk of his recovery in the United States of America, working with doctors on the other side of the world as he chased answers to his long-term fitness and health.

He was due to return for South Sydney last weekend, but then copped a positive coronavirus test, and is now also unlikely to play this coming weekend during Round 15, meaning if he was to be selected for the trip to Perth, it would be his first game in months.

Kotoni Staggs has been cleared of any serious shoulder problem, meaning he is set to be right for Game 2, while Jack Wighton is undroppable after being one of the Blues' best at Homebush last weekend.

It means Mitchell would have to force his way into the team for one of the duo, with Stephen Crichton likely to be replaced off the bench by Nicho Hynes, although Reece Robson's name has also been floated.

Speaking on Triple M though, Woods said Mitchell is a risk the Blues must take.

“I believe it Tony, I’d chuck him in there,” Woods told Triple M.

“It’s a different beast Origin, I think the aura he brings to the squad he would lift players around him.

“I know he hasn’t played much footy obviously with his hamstring he’s been out for quite a while.”

Woods also said he believes Mitchell "looks fit" and will handle the game with no problems.

“He looks fit, I was looking on his Instagram the other day, he looks the fittest I’ve ever seen him in a really long time,” Woods said.

“With Latrell I think it’s more about his headspace. He’s not running as far at centre as he was as when he was playing at fullback in games.

“Paul (Kent) can tell you but Staggs didn’t have the best game, he sort of waited for the game to come to him.

“You can’t do that in Origin so Latrell’s a big game player and I reckon he’d lift for it.”