Former South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Izaac Thompson has joined yet another team for 2025 after being one of seven players farewelled by the Bunnies at the end of the 2024 NRL season.

Initially handed a lifeline by the Canberra Raiders during the off-season, which saw him move to the club on a train-and-trial contract, he has now left the nation's capital and joined another team, effective immediately.

Now, Thompson has signed with the Western Suburbs Magpies - the NSW Cup side of the Wests Tigers - for this season and even featured in last week's match against the Newcastle Knights alongside Charlie Staines, Josh Feledy and Solomone Saukuru.

He has likely signed a reserve-grade contract with the side, which will include no NRL components.

Debuting in 2022, Thompson managed 14 appearances and six tries for the Rabbitohs over the past three seasons, with five of those coming in the 2024 NRL season.

A member of the 2023 NSW Cup Team of the Year, he was a key back-up player during his time at the club and helped provide depth and coverage to the outside backs.