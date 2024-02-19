Ken Sio, a former NRL winger for the Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights, has joined a new club to continue his rugby league career.

After leaving the Salford Red Devils in the Super League at the end of last year, Sio has returned to Australia, signing a deal with the Thirlmere Roosters in the Macarthur Rugby League competition.

Sio made his NRL debut back in 2011 for the Parramatta Eels after coming through their Under 20s system in the previous two years.

A Wentworthville Magpies junior, he would score in his debut match and remain at the club until the end of 2014 before moving overseas to the Super League with the Hull Kingston Rovers.

He would then make his way back to the NRL in 2017, signing with the Newcastle Knights on a two-year deal. However, after a well-documented dispute, he returned to the Super League for the Salford Red Devils until the end of last season.

Here, he was the Super League's leading try-scorer in 2021 and played in their Grand Final defeat to St Helens RLFC in 2019 at Old Trafford.

Sio has been heralded as one of the Red Devils' finest-ever signings, with head coach Paul Rowley paying respect to Sio's five-year tenure at the club after he decided to leave on compassionate grounds.

“The whole group holds Kenny in such high regard and he has been a trusted friend to myself, and the group," Rowley said.

“We do however fully support Ken's decision to give his full attention to his family and wish him, Vicky, and the twins the absolute best in the future.”