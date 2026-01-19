Former NRL Matt Dufty has made a surprise return to Australian rugby league, joining a new club in 2026.

Having spent a few years overseas after stints with both the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs, Duffy now returns to Sydney, joining the South Sydney Rabbitohs on a NSW Cup deal ahead of the 2026 season.

The 30-year-old looked set for retirement after recently parting ways with Super League outfit Warrington Wolves, but has instead opted for one final chapter back in the NRL system.

Dufty has already commenced training with the club.

Rabbitohs chief executive Blake Solly confirmed to Wide World of Sports that the deal is strictly outside the club's top-30 and development lists, with Dufty signed as depth for their reserve-grade program.

"It's a NSW Cup contract - not top 30 or development list," Solly confirmed.

Best known for his attacking flair, Dufty scored 44 tries in 82 NRL appearances for the Dragons, where his speed and ball-running made him a constant threat, despite ongoing questions around his defence.

After leaving the Dragons, Dufty spent a brief stint at Canterbury before reviving his career in England.

He crossed for 47 tries in 88 games for Warrington and finished runner-up in the 2024 Man of Steel voting, reaffirming his class at Super League level.

Warrington ultimately opted to release Dufty at the end of 2025, despite a year remaining on his contract, opening the door for his return home.

While an NRL recall is far from guaranteed, Dufty's arrival adds experience, attacking spark and depth to South Sydney's NSW Cup squad as the Rabbitohs prepare for the new season.