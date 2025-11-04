Australian fullback Matt Dufty is yet to have a decent exit from a club in his turbulent career, with the trend set to continue as he appears set to depart the Warrington Wolves.

According to All Out Rugby League, Dufty was told during the club's end-of-season review that he is free to explore other options, following a disappointing campaign that saw the Wolves miss the playoffs.

Dufty's standing at the club began to slip midway through the season after he was dropped by coach Sam Burgess for being late to a training session.

He failed to reclaim his spot at fullback, ending the season playing at centre.

While still under contract, the Wolves are reportedly planning for life without him.

As noted by the Warrington Guardian, Dufty has already lost the club's No.1 jersey to emerging youngster Cai Taylor-Wray, who is being prioritised heading into 2026.

The news marks a dramatic turnaround for Dufty, who was one of Warrington's standout performers in 2024, earning selection in the Super League Dream Team after a strong campaign under then-coach Daryl Powell.

However, his form, and the club's cohesion, dipped in 2025 amid off-field issues and inconsistent results.

The Wolves finished outside the finals, prompting Burgess to initiate a squad overhaul aimed at resetting the team's culture.

For now, Dufty remains contracted to the Wolves, and does not currently have a new club lined up.

The former St George Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs fullback, who joined the Wolves in mid-2022, is understood to be surveying his options as he transitions to his next club, whether that be a return to the NRL or a move elsewhere in the Super League if opportunities arise.