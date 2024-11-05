Former NRL star Josh Dugan has made an unexpected move into the Cairns Falcons team in the regional Queensland gridiron competition.

Dugan, who retired from the NRL in 2021 after Cronulla terminated his contract due to multiple breaches of COVID-19 protocols, has switched codes and is now playing as a linebacker.

Originally from Canberra but based in Sydney, Dugan relocated to Far North Queensland where he took on a captain and coach role with the Ivanhoe Knights.

Under his leadership, the Knights made it to the grand final, finishing as runners-up. However, last week Dugan revealed his latest venture, joining the Falcons and contributing to a stunning upset win over the reigning Reef Bowl champions, Townsville.

Townsville Cyclones defensive captain Kyle Reynolds was in disbelief when he learned he would be playing against one of his rugby league idols.

“I've been a massive Josh Dugan fanboy for his entire career, he's such a hard defender and a great player,” Reynolds told the Townsville Bulletin.

“It's really good to see that talented players like Josh are coming to our sport.”

Cyclones quarterback Thomas Jeeves was Dugan's primary focus throughout the game, but the former Raiders, Dragons, and Sharks player also impressed with several solid kick returns.

“He had a few really good returns and also played a lot of linebacker,” Reynolds said.

“But he said Dugan hits like a f---ing hammer, as you'd expect from a player of international standard like him.”

In gridiron, linebackers are defensive players tasked with defending against both the pass and the run, and Dugan's physicality and experience were on full display.

The Falcons' dominant performance left Townsville shocked as they entered Round 1 on the back foot.

While it's not common for NRL players to switch to gridiron—most former AFL players tend to make the leap to the NFL—Dugan's move into the sport is a rare and fascinating example of a cross-code transition.