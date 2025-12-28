Former rugby league star Ricky Leutele has officially called time on his professional career, announcing his retirement through an emotional social media post.

Leutele stepped away from Super League at the end of the 2024 season following his release from Leigh Leopards and, 12 months on, has now confirmed his playing days are over.

The decision brings an end to a 14-year professional career that spanned the NRL and Super League, during which the centre made 249 first-grade appearances.

The 35-year-old began his career with the Cronulla Sharks, where he spent nine seasons and played 128 games.

Leutele scored 30 tries for the club, including six during Cronulla's historic 2016 premiership-winning campaign, and featured in the Grand Final triumph.

Leutele moved to the UK ahead of the 2019 season, joining the Toronto Wolfpack and helping the club earn promotion to the Super League with 35 appearances.

He later returned to the NRL with the Melbourne Storm, making one appearance following Toronto's withdrawal from the competition.

He rejoined the Super League in 2021 with the Huddersfield Giants, scoring 20 tries in 37 matches, before signing with Leigh, where he played a further 48 games.

Leutele spent his final season in the Queensland Cup with Souths Logan Magpies and also represented Samoa on seven occasions across his career.

In his retirement message, Leutele reflected on his journey from Woodridge to the top level, describing his career as “something I could have only dreamed of.”

He paid tribute to his family, clubs, teammates and supporters, acknowledging the setbacks and injuries along the way and expressing pride in pushing through every challenge.

Leutele added that while his playing career has come to an end, he intends to remain involved in the sport and give back to the next generation of players.