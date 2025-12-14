Jarrett Subloo, a former NRL five-eighth for the Canberra Raiders and South Sydney Rabbitohs, has joined a new team ahead of next season, which will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2020, Subloo has decided to make the switch from the Northern Pride to the Brisbane Tigers - a feeder club of the Perth Bears - but will remain in the QLD Cup reserve-grade competition.

His arrival at the Tigers will see him join the likes of Ben Liyou (Gold Coast Titans), Harry Durbin (New Zealand Warriors), Judah Rimbu (Castleford Tigers) and Zack Lamont (Penrith Panthers), all of whom have also signed with the side for the 2026 season.

Signed by the Brisbane Broncos as a junior, the playmaker spent this year's campaign with the Northern Pride, in which he scored six tries, forced three drop-outs, provided three try assists and three line-break assists, and averaged 156 running metres per match during his 19 appearances for the club.

The 25-year-old also spent time in the South Sydney Rabbitohs system for the 2023 and 2024 seasons and even featured in an NRL match for the Canberra Raiders during the 2020 NRL season, where he came onto the field with one minute remaining in the contest.