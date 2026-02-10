Former NRL player David Mead was caught up in a home invasion attempt and was able to stop two intruders and chase them off.

Mead and his family were asleep in bed at their home last Tuesday in the early morning, woken up by noises.

Before 2am, Mead noticed the door was wide open, quickly went downstairs and went after the intruders before they got into a car and fled the scene.

The former Brisbane Broncos winger reflected on the events in a video posted on Monday.

"I panicked, adrenaline took over, and I screamed WTF in a much stronger tone," Mead revealed on social media.

After getting downstairs, Mead explains, "I was still half asleep at this point. I was still trying to work out my coordinates and bearings in my mind.

"I turned left cause I heard the [first] car screech, and by the time I turned the corner, the second one was taking off before I could get to them."

In the six-minute video, the 37-year-old shares suggestions on how to handle the situation and how he would do things differently if it happens again.

"I know instincts take over, it's fight or flight, we all react differently...make the physical confrontation as limited as possible.

"If that happens again, hopefully I don't react, and I hope that they just leave without any altercations."

He also suggested having security cameras and alarm measures in place.

Mead shared that his wife, Taneal, struggled with sleep after the break-in, but has improved as the week continued and that he was sleeping on the couch and experiencing limited sleep after the break in occured.

After detailing the personal events during and after the break-in, Mead showed empathy for the intruders and hopes they can find a sport, study or create a business to turn to.