The NRL this season feels wide open to many fans and analysts, and a former player tends to agree with this assessment.

Over half a decade without lifting the trophy can make a club feel antsy about their roster and organisation.

Still, this club has managed to add one of the best dummy halves in the game, making the roster on paper one of the best in the competition.

Mark Geyer sees the Sydney Roosters decision to sign NSW dummy half Reece Robson as a move that could be the best signing of 2026.

"Reece Robson's ability to hit like a brick but also identify when to run and when not to run is one of the most important things for a No.9," Geyer said on 2GB's Wide World of Sports with Adam Hawse.

"He is probably the best in the competition at it.

"And no one is talking about the fact he is linking with Sam Walker, (James) Tedesco and Daly Cherry-Evans. They are a team to be reckoned with.

"DCE's poise and composure are only going to help out Robson and Teddy."

Geyer also admitted that Cherry-Evans would have been the best signing of the year in his opinion if it were not for the club adding the former Cowboys number 9.

The discussion of the best signings of 2026 also explored the addition of Daly Cherry-Evans, in the vein of a previous signing the Roosters made in their quest for back-to-back premierships, the last time the Roosters won the title.

"(Cherry-Evans) could have a profound effect on the Roosters in the same way that Cooper Cronk did in 2018 and 2019," Geyer stated.

"DCE is still a fit man. He could probably play until he is 40.

"Linking up with Walker, Tedesco and Robson... on paper, there are four spines that I would pay good money for in the competition, and one of them is the Roosters. The Melbourne Storm, Brisbane and Penrith are the others.

"The premiership winner will come from one of those four teams this year. It just depends on how much their marquee personnel can stay on the field."

Geyer drew up the entirety of his top five signings to be Robson, Cherry-Evans, Jonah Pezet to the Eels, David Fifita to the Rabbitohs, and Dylan Brown to the Knights.