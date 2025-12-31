A former NRL front-rower for three different teams, Kelepi Tanginoa has officially made the next call on his rugby league playing career, which will see him remain overseas for the immediate future.

Released by Hull KR after making 59 appearances and scoring 16 tries, Tanginoa has agreed to join the Warrington Wolves on a one-year contract until the end of 2026, which will see him play under Sam Burgess.

A powerful forward who can either play in the front-row or second-row, he will add explosiveness and depth to the Wolves' forward pack that already includes the new signings of Liam Byrne and ex-Manly Sea Eagles player Toafofoa Sipley.

"I'm excited to get started at such a big club, just to be here is surreal," he said in a statement.

"The opportunity to work alongside Sam Burgess and Steve McNamara is massive, and I'm looking forward to what they can add to my game, and where I can add value to the team as well.

“I've played here a few times, and it's very, very loud, so to be on this side now is going to be awesome."

Before making the switch to the Super League mid-way through the 2019 season, the 31-year-old represented the Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles where he registered 32 appearances.

He also played nearly 100 matches for the Wakefield Trinity between 2019 and 2023.

“Kelepi is a fantastic addition for us ahead of the new season. He brings a great level of experience and will add some punch to the group," Warrington coach Sam Burgess added.

"We're looking forward to welcoming him into the playing squad."