Former NRL and Warrington Wolves forward Lachlan Fitzgibbon has secured a new club for 2026, returning to his roots after being released by the Super League outfit at the end of last season.

Fitzgibbon spent two seasons with Warrington and made 41 appearances under coach Sam Burgess, but was let go despite having a year remaining on his contract following a difficult campaign for the club.

While his exit signalled the end of his time at the elite level, it did not mark the end of his playing career.

Fitzgibbon has penned a deal to join his junior club, South Newcastle Lions, for the 2026 Newcastle Rugby League season.

The experienced back-rower said returning to Souths was an easy decision, driven by a desire to finish his career where it began.

"I wanted to come to Souths," Fitzgibbon told the Newcastle Herald.

"My home club, my junior club, I'm excited to run out for them.

"They hold a special place in my heart."

South Newcastle boast a proud history in the competition, producing NRL talent such as Tevita Pangai Jr and Sione Mata'utia, and Fitzgibbon is keen to help the club push for a 12th premiership in 2026.

Fitzgibbon also confirmed he still feels capable of contributing on the field.

"The opportunity was right. I still feel good mentally and physically, and I still feel like I've got something to give," he said.

Across a professional career spanning more than a decade, Fitzgibbon made 160 first-grade appearances, including 119 games for the Newcastle Knights, where he debuted as a teenager and went on to become a respected senior figure.