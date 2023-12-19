Former NRL five-eighth Carlos Tuimavave has spoken on his future in the game of rugby league as he enters the final year of his Super League contract.

A standout junior which saw him selected as a Junior Kiwi and selected in the Under-20s Team of the Year in 2011 and 2012, Tuimavave only managed 14 games in the NRL.

Playing for the New Zealand Warriors (2012-14) and later the Newcastle Knights (2015), the Samoan international would move overseas in 2016 to the Super League for Hull FC.

Since moving overseas, he has transitioned into the centres, become a cult hero, and was appointed club captain - appearing in 163 games and scoring 55 tries.

As he enters the final year of his contract, he has spoken about where his future lies in the game of rugby league.

“I haven't had too much thought about it. I'm just lucky that I'm still playing and I'm grateful to be here,” Tuimavave told BBC Radio Humberside.

“I said to my wife, I just want to live in the moment and enjoy the season ahead because I know I haven't got long left.

“So I think if I look too far of myself on the now, I'm just taking it day by day and trying to enjoy every day as well.”

