Kevin Walters has made his return to the NRL, returning to broadcasting after signing a deal with Fox Sports to join their NRL commentary team for the 2025 season.

Walters departed as head coach of the Brisbane Broncos following a disappointing 2024 campaign, where the club finished 12th and missed the finals due to an injury-ravaged season.

Walters, who was replaced by Michael Maguire, previously worked with Fox League from 2014 to 2020 before taking on the Broncos coaching role.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the team once again," Walters said, speaking with Newscorp.

"Fox League is coming off the back of its biggest year with 2025 looking to be the same. There's no better time to join the team than now."

Walters made his return to Fox commentary during the NRL Pre-Season Challenge match between Cronulla and Canberra on Friday night, bringing his coaching experience and unique charisma to the network's coverage.

Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley praised Walters' addition to the star-studded lineup, which includes Matty Johns, Yvonne Sampson, Braith Anasta, Michael Ennis, Cooper Cronk, Nathan Hindmarsh, Bryan Fletcher and Lara Pitt.

"Kevvie is one of the greats of the game," Crawley said.

"His ability is matched by his great sense of humour. We love him – the fans love him. We're tickled pink to have him back on board."

Walters' coaching tenure with the Broncos included a memorable run to the 2023 NRL Grand Final, where they narrowly lost to Penrith.

Over four seasons, he recorded 50 wins from 99 games, leaving a mixed but impactful legacy at the club.

Despite stepping away from coaching, Walters remains a Broncos club ambassador and will continue in that role alongside his commentary duties.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are set to play their first pre-season trial against Burleigh on Saturday night as they look to bounce back under Maguire's leadership.

For Walters, the move to Fox League marks a new chapter in his storied rugby league career.