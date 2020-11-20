After an electric 14 season career, former Newcastle, Manly and Huddersfield player Aku Uate has retired.

After being unable to recover fully from a chronic ankle injury, Uate took to social media to announce his retirement.

Uate will go down as the highest try scorer in Newcastle history, scoring 110 tries in his 161 games with the club.

In a heartfelt message, Uate thanked his family friends and former teammates that have played a huge part in the career he was able to have.

“To all my teammates who I’ve had the pleasure of running alongside I want to thank you for making my job easier on and off the field,” Uate said.

“To have crossed paths with you all has been the biggest blessing, and I’m truly grateful to have shared my journey with you.

“You’ve all pushed me in some way to be better not just as a player but as a person.

“To all my previous clubs Newcastle, Manly, and Huddersfield, thank you for taking a chance on me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of your club.

“I’m grateful to have shared in so many memories and milestones over the years, and to be able to look back at these times, it makes me feel so honoured.”

Uate added that he was especially grateful for the sacrifices his parents made to help him achieve his goal of making it to the NRL.

“Thank you so much to my parents for sticking by me and for all your unconditional love, sacrifices and hard work,” he said.

“You’ve given me so much over the years, and I couldn’t possibly put into words how much it means to me to have you in my life.

“To my family, the support and love you have shown me throughout my career has always pushed me through all the ups and downs, and for you all, I am grateful.”