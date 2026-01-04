Retired NRL half Luke Keary has tipped the Cronulla Sharks to be in the premiership mix for 2026.

The Sharks have been a team on the precipice of competing for some years now, but haven't been able to get over the hump.

The last two seasons have seen disappointing preliminary final exits, in 2024 to the Penrith Panthers, and in 2025 to the Melbourne Storm.

The criticism of Cronulla - that they can't beat big teams - was one they moved to address in 2025 by bringing in Addin Fonua-Blake, but they again fell short after a strong finish to the campaign.

The winds of change are heading towards the Shire, though with a host of young players pushing for higher honours, and Luke Keary, who has played against much of the current settled Cronulla squad, said on SEN Radio that he views the black, white and blue as a genuine premiership chance in 2026.

"I'm bullish. I've liked them for a number of years. I played against this exact squad a couple of years ago," Keary told SEN.

"I just think, and there's a lot of talk about, this might be this squad's last one.

"But just looking through them, (2026) should be in their prime for a lot of them.

"They've got a very good team. Two prelims in a row, they've run into Melbourne and Penrith.

"I just reckon they are ripe to go. People are going to be down on them this year because they (will) think they (Cronulla) have missed their chance, they are an aging squad going backwards a little bit, (and) they have had no big additions.

"I think people are going to be down (on them) and are a little bit bored, but I reckon top four (finish), easy."

The Sharks will start the season without forward pack inspiration Cameron McInnes, and exciting winger Ronaldo Mulitalo, but that will only see the likes of Jesse Colquhoun and Sam Stonestreet afforded with larger opportunities.

There is a feeling that this could be the last year of Cronulla's current premiership window, with the salary cap starting to squeeze.

William Kennedy and McInnes himself are almost certain departures at the end of the year, while Colquhoun is also a chance of leaving.

McInnes recently was quoted as suggesting the squad is fully aware they could be on borrowed time to continue competing with the competition's best sides.

The Sharks commence their 2026 season against the Gold Coast Titans.