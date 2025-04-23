A member of the North Queensland Cowboys 2005 Grand Final that lost to the Wests Tigers, Ty Williams has returned to his former club in a new coaching role.

The Cowboys' third all-time leading try scorer, Williams has been named as the club's new NRLW assistant coach and Development Coach of Women's elite Pathways.

The new role will see him work under NRLW head coach Rick Henry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams, a former NRL utility has a wealth of knowledge to pass on, having worked in several different coaching positions since retiring, including head coach of the Northern Pride in the QLD Cup competition.

At the Pride, he coached from 2017 to 2023 with a 40 per cent winning percentage - 51 wins from 128 matches.

“As well as helping Rick with the NRLW team, this role is about ensuring the women within our footprint have the best opportunity to fulfil their potential as well as creating a clear pathway from grassroots rugby league through to the NRLW,” Williams said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The future of the female game is exciting. I was fortunate to work in the male game as a coach for a long period, but when the opportunity came up to work with the Cowboys in the women's space it was something I jumped at because I'm passionate about this area and this club.”

Embed from Getty Images

Last playing in the NRL in 2010, Williams spent nine seasons in the competition, in which he made 151 appearances and scored 85 tries for the North Queensland Cowboys.

Able to play anyhwere in the back-line including fullback, wing, centre and even in the halves, the five-eighth also earned several prestigious representative honours during his time on the field.

The now 44-year-old represented the QLD Maroons in all three matches of the 2005 State of Origin series and played one match for the Dreamtime Team (2008 and Indigenous All Stars (2010).

“We are delighted to welcome Ty back to the club,” Cowboys Head of NRLW and Women's Elite Pathways Anita Creenaune added.

“As an ex-Cowboys player from North Queensland, he has been through the development pathways in our organisation. Having someone who has experienced the same journey helping to form our women's pathways is going to be an enormous asset to our club.

“Ty is invested in the women's game, he has an excellent reputation as a coach and he knows the values of the Cowboys as a club from his time here as a player.”