Former Parramatta Eels playmaker Daejarn Asi has officially joined a new team after the club did not offer him a new contract for the 2025 NRL season.

Spending the last two seasons at the Parramatta Eels, following stints with the North Queensland Cowboys and New Zealand Warriors, Asi was among 11 players who were farewelled by the club at their end-of-season awards night.

Appearing in 14 matches this season in either the centres or halves, the two-time Samoan international has shown he is yet to reach his potential despite being in the NRL for five seasons,

He has also played in both the NSW Cup and QLD Cup, where the 24-year-old has been biding his time for regular first-team opportunities.

Moved on by the Parramatta Eels at the end of their season, Asi has signed a two-year contract with the Castleford Tigers in the Super League competition until at least the end of the 2026 NRL season.

“Daejarn is a very exciting young player who has plenty of NRL experience already. He will certainly add quality to our team," Tigers Director of Rugby Operations Danny Wilson said.

"We are very excited to welcome him, and we look forward to seeing him in action"

In what is Castleford's fourth new signing for next season, he will link up with former teammate Zac Cini as the club enters a new era under incoming head coach Danny McGuire.