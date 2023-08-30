Indigenous legend and former rugby league and union star Andrew Walker believes that due to the continual abuse Latrell Mitchell recieves, the Souths star could "walk away" from the game for good.

During his playing days, Walker experienced the same level of abuse that Mitchell does now and was easily one of the most talked about and criticised players in both rugby league and rugby union. This would, unfortunately, see him suspended from both sports and go down a path of alcohol and drug addiction.

Although he played 145 NRL games for the Dragons, Roosters and Sea Eagles and 57 rugby union games for the Brumbies, Reds, Gaillac RFC and East Coast Aces, including one game for Australia in league and seven tests for Australia in union, Walker would walk away from the game

Walker admitted that he sees a lot of similarities between him and Latrell Mitchell and believes that if the continual abuse from fans and media continues, he could walk away from the game of rugby league and not return.

"We are both Indigenous boys from the bush who came to the big city and struggled to handle all that came with that," Walker told Wide World of Sports.

"I am genuinely worried Latrell could walk away or do self harm. I've been through what he is going through now and there was a lot less support back in my day.

"I turned to drugs and alcohol and dug myself deeper into a hole. I'm going to speak to Latrell personally and try to support him."