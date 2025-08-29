Departing the Canberra Raiders at the end of last season, English international Elliott Whitehead has announced his retirement from rugby league.

After a remarkable career in both the Super League and the NRL, Whitehead has decided to hang up the boots after being sidelined for several months this season, whilst with the Catalans Dragons.

Named in the Catalans' Team of the Decade, the forward signed with the Canberra Raiders at the start of 2016 and went on to play 205 matches for the Green Machine, which also saw him be their captain.

During that period in the nation's capital, he was a stalwart of the forward pack and led them not only on the field but also off the field with his leadership.

“First of all, I want to thank Ricky and club for the opportunity to come to the NRL back in 2016 and chase my dream,” Whitehead said in 2024 after confirming his exit from the Raiders.

“I've been able to have a wonderful career with the Raiders and to finish my time with the club as Captain is something I'm very proud of.

“I also want to thank all of the players that I've played alongside in my time with the club.

“The players, staff and club made me feel welcome since the moment I arrived and the with my family on the other side of the world the club has become my second family.”

“I also want to thank the clubs' members and fans for their support. They've been behind me since I arrived and have always made me feel part of Canberra.”

“I truly believe this club and playing group have a bright future ahead of them over the next few years and I look forward to watching them continue to grow and challenge for premierships.

"Hopefully I can come back and be a part of the club in some capacity in the future.”