A former dummy-half for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans, Oskar Bryant has signed with a new club ahead of next season, which will see him continue his rugby league playing career.

A member of the Titans' development list during the 2024 NRL season, Bryant has decided to take his talents to the Brisbane Tigers - the feeder club of the Perth Bears - in the QLD Cup competition as he looks to make an impression on team officials.

The younger brother of Brisbane Heat's big-hitting batsman Max Bryant, Oskar, also spent time in the Canterbury Bulldogs pathways system during this year's campaign before making the switch to the Ipswich Jets in the QLD Cup, where he played the final ten matches of the season.

Playing nearly 50 matches in either the NSW Cup or QLD Cup reserve-grade competitions, he finished 2025 with two tries, five try assists, two offloads, 184 tackles and 323 running metres with the Jets.

RELATED: 2026 QLD Cup Player Movements and Squads

"You've always got to be on your toes, and it's tough footy playing against adults," he told titans.com.au in the past.

"Dessie has come in and changed the whole landscape of training. It's a bit more hard work for us boys, but it will definitely benefit us in the long run."

The Brisbane Tigers have also announced the arrivals of Benjamin Taylor (Manly Sea Eagles), Harry Durbin (New Zealand Warriors) and Zack Lamont (Penrith Panthers), among others.