Former Canterbury and Cronulla hooker Michael Lichaa has fronted court for his domestic violence case on Thursday - although the same couldn't be said for his former fiancee.

Lichaa allegedly assaulted his fiancee at the time, Kara Childerhouse, last February in a fiery night involving ex-Canterbury teammate Adam Elliott in the Sutherland district.

Childerhouse could not attend court this week due to her current pregnancy, and has claimed she will be unfit to testify until October 31.

Police allege Lichaa was involved in a dispute that prompted neighbours to call police to his Connells Point home.

The court was told that the incident occurred after Lichaa caught Childerhouse cheating on him with his best mate and former teammate Elliott.

Childerhouse's mother attended court on Thursday to inform the court that her daughter didn't want to revisit the trauma after being cross-examined in the box twice last week.

However, the magistrate feared the October 31 resumption may never come.

“I’ve not heard any information which provides me with any confidence that Ms Childerhouse is likely to attend if granted an adjournment,” magistrate Melissa Humphreys said.

“It would appear Ms Childerhouse no longer wishes to participate in the proceedings.”

Police tried to contact Childerhouse by call, email and even knocking on her front door - alas there was no response.

Childerhouse had claimed that during the incident Lichaa shoved her, causing her to hit her head against the wall.

Lichaa has pleaded not guilty to common assault and stalking/intimidate causing fear of physical harm.

He pleaded guilty to the less serious charge of destroying property.

The hearing, which began proceedings in November, 2021, is expected to continue in the absence of Childerhouse.