Ryan Matterson's Parramatta Eels career appeared all but over just five months ago, but the experienced forward is now firmly back in the frame for a major role in 2026 after repairing his relationship with the club.

Matterson was granted an immediate release in late July and linked up with Super League outfit Warrington, seemingly bringing a premature end to his time in blue and gold.

However, following a heart-to-heart discussion with new Eels coach Jason Ryles, the 31-year-old has returned to the Eels and impressed during the early stages of pre-season.

The back-rower made just four appearances off the bench during Ryles' maiden season in charge last year, but those close to the club believe Matterson is now “a man reborn” after committing himself fully to the program.

“They mended fences and agreed to start afresh,” an Eels source told Wide World of Sports.

Ryles has since backed Matterson to play a leadership role within the squad, with the former Origin forward understood to be standing out at training and embracing a renewed senior presence.

“Ryan is a senior player now and still has a lot of good footy in him,” the source said.

“He is set for a big season.”

An Eels junior, Matterson captained the club's NYC side in 2014 before stints with the Roosters and Wests Tigers, returning to Parramatta in 2020.

He went on to represent New South Wales in State of Origin two years later, cementing himself as one of the competition's premier edge forwards.

With Parramatta losing experienced players in Shaun Lane, Brendan Hands and Wiremu Greig, Matterson's return from Super League looms as a timely boost for the club as they reshape their pack for 2026.

If his early pre-season form is any indication, the Eels may yet reap the rewards of a reunion that once looked impossible.