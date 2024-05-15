Queensland singer and songwriter Conrad Sewell has been named as the headline act for the Women's Origin opener on Thursday evening.

The Townsville Bulletin has confirmed that Sewell will be the pre-match headline entertainment act for the Women's Origin opener on Thursday night.

A former ARIA Song of the Year winner in 2015, Sewell is most notably known for singing 'Firestone' and 'Start Again' and has been nominated as the Breakthrough Artist and Best Pop Release at the ARIA Music Awards throughout the years.

The news of Sewell performing at Suncorp Stadium comes as he makes the trip back to Australia, despite currently residing in Los Angeles, United States of America.

The performance will also set the scene for Magic Round, which will begin a day after the Women's State of Origin clash between New South Wales and Queensland.

“I grew up watching Origin my whole life, and to see the women now have such a presence in the game, it's incredible," he told the publication.

"I always dreamed of performing at the Origin, so this is a big deal for me.

“(I'm) so very proud to be a part of history as they take their first three-game series."