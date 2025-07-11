Kieran Foran has been a formidable journeyman throughout his 17-season NRL career.\r\n\r\nWhile playing over 300 games, representing his country, and winning a premiership with the Manly Sea Eagles were all profound victories for Foran, the 34-year-old has revealed his proudest, and most vulnerable, accomplishment.\r\n\r\nSpeaking on SENs The Run Home,\u00a0Foran delved deep into a particularly dark moment of his rugby league career, following the announcement that he would be hanging up the boots.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe thing I'm most proud of is overcoming the fact that there was a stage of my life that I lost my way,\u201d Foran admitted.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u201cI wasn't the best human being; I was making poor decisions.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u201cI was battling addiction issues."\r\n\r\nWhile the Gold Coast Titans' halfback has been a beloved figure in football for nearly two decades, Foran conceded that the man he is now deserves more praise than the one generating highlight reels in years past.\r\n\r\n\u201cTo think I am able to stand here now and hold my head up high and be proud of the man, father, and teammate I am, that's the thing for me that makes me emotional.\u201d\r\n\r\nAs Foran starts to consider life post-footy heading into his 310th game this weekend, the Kiwi international says his past demons are what will drive his future ambitions.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_148931" align="alignnone" width="2560"] GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 18: Kieran Foran of the Titans passes the ball during the round three NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Melbourne Storm at Cbus Super Stadium on March 18, 2023 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u201cThe awards and accolades that's great but becoming the best version of yourself is what it's about,\u201d he said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u201cOvercoming the biggest difficulties in life. I don't want to see lives lost to those situations. I don't want people to feel like it's time to give up. You can come out of the other side and feel proud.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u201cThe mental health stuff is something I am extremely passionate about. I have been very open on that and touching on my own life's challenges. Battles that I have faced personally. I want to help young guys not feel alone.\u201d\r\n\r\nForan's compassion and drive will serve him as he moves onto bigger things post-retirement, a major accomplishment for a man who has done it all in the NRL