ROUND 19
CRO WON
 2025-07-11T10:00:00Z 
24
-
12
Sharks Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$3.10
$1.38
 2025-07-12T05:00:00Z 
 2025-07-12T05:00:00Z 
McDonald Jones
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$2.60
$1.50
 2025-07-12T07:30:00Z 
 2025-07-12T07:30:00Z 
Netstrata Jubilee
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$2.60
$1.50
 2025-07-12T09:35:00Z 
 2025-07-12T09:35:00Z 
QLD Country Bank
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$1.44
$2.80
 2025-07-13T04:00:00Z 
 2025-07-13T04:00:00Z 
Go Media Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$3.20
$1.35
 2025-07-13T06:05:00Z 
 2025-07-13T06:05:00Z 
CommBank Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎
$3.50
$1.30
 2025-07-13T08:15:00Z 
 2025-07-13T08:15:00Z 
Cbus Super Stadium
MATCH CENTRE   ▶︎