The NSW Government has officially begun the search for a naming rights partner for the new $300 million Penrith Stadium, with leading Australian retail brands already in discussions for the decade-long deal.

The rights are expected to fetch between $10 million and $15 million over ten years, granting the successful bidder prime exposure alongside the most successful NRL club of the past four seasons.

Due to open in time for the 2027 season, the venue will become the permanent home of the Penrith Panthers and serve as a major sporting and entertainment hub for Western Sydney.

The stadium is being built by construction firm John Holland, the same company behind Allianz Stadium, and will replace the now-demolished BlueBet Stadium.

During construction, the Panthers are temporarily based at CommBank Stadium.

“This will be more than a stadium, it will be a stage for great events in the thriving hub of Penrith,” said NSW Minister for Sport Steve Kamper, speaking with Newscorp.

“The right partner won't just sponsor this new stadium, they'll own a piece of the region's great sporting and cultural heritage.”

With four straight NRL premierships, the Panthers are one of the most marketable teams in Australian sport.

The naming rights partner will gain year-round association with one of the NRL's premier brands at a venue designed to host everything from rugby league and union to concerts and community events.

“This is about more than building a new stadium,” Kamper added.

“It's about being a part of something that inspires pride, unifies our community and shapes the future of sport and entertainment in Penrith.”

The venue will increase its seating capacity by 30 percent to 25,000, with the ability to expand to 30,000 for concerts.

Key features include four gender-neutral change rooms to support women's sport, improved food and beverage options, corporate and media facilities, fan-focused digital infrastructure and the retention of the iconic family-friendly grass hills.

Community-accessible spaces like basketball hoops and recreational fields will also be part of the development.

Penrith's stadium joins a growing list of named NRL venues including Accor Stadium, Allianz Stadium, CommBank Stadium, 4 Pines Park and McDonald Jones Stadium.