After coming out of retirement in the middle of last season, former New Zealand Warriors fullback Sam Tomkins has announced his second retirement from rugby league with immediate effect.

Originally retiring in 2023 due to persistent knee issues that had hampered him during the latter part of his career, Tomkins decided to reverse his decision in the middle of 2024 to finish with the Catalans Dragons in the Super League.

However, the 29-time English international has now confirmed he has hung up the boots on his professional playing career for good - with immediate effect.

A two-time Man of Steel award winner, three-time Grand Finalist and two-time Challenge Cup winner, Tomkins ends his career with 290 Super League matches for the Wigan Warriors and Dragons as well as 37 matches for the New Zealand Warriors.

Making the move to the NRL in 2014 on a world-record fee at the time ($1.5 million), he unfortunately failed to live up to expectations and left the competition one year earlier than expected due to injury and homesickness.

Despite being considered a flop, Tomkins admitted in 2017 that he had no regrets about his time with the Warriors. The Warriors failed to make the finals in the two seasons with Tomkins on their roster.

"Today I am announcing I have retired… for good this time!" Tomkins said in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"Thanks to Bernard for this opportunity and all the players, staff and supporters for what has been an amazing 7 years full of great memories."