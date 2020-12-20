SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 14: Addin Fonua-Blake of the Sea Eagles looks on during the round 18 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Melbourne Storm at Lottoland on July 14, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

New Warriors front-rower Addin Fonua-Blake has revealed why he decided to leave the Sea Eagles at the end of the season.

Numerous rumours emerged about the reason behind Founa-Blake’s rash departure from Sydney, including the rumour that bikies were after him.

But the 118kg front-rower insists the reason for his departure was because he wanted a fresh start for his family.

“I heard some bikies were after me, which was news to me. I’m not [mates with bikies]. I heard I only wanted to leave for more money. All of it is untrue,” Fonua-Blake told The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi.

“I wanted a fresh start for myself and my family. I didn’t leave Manly on bad terms, Dessie [Hasler] was understanding and respectful of my decision.

“I’m a big boy, I know what is right from wrong, I’m not scared of anyone. I’m not leaving on any bad terms with anyone.

The 25-year-old joined the Warriors on a three-year deal worth over $2.5 million, which makes him one of the best-paid front-rowers in the league.

Fonua-Blake played 97 games and scored 13 tries for the Sea Eagles after making his debut in 2016.

He joins a Warriors side who won eight games and finished 10th on the ladder, despite relocating to Australia in 2020 due to COVID-19.