New Warriors front-rower Addin Fonua-Blake has revealed why he decided to leave the Sea Eagles at the end of the season.

Numerous rumours emerged about the reason behind Founa-Blake’s rash departure from Sydney, including the rumour that bikies were after him.

But the 118kg front-rower insists the reason for his departure was because he wanted a fresh start for his family.

“I heard some bikies were after me, which was news to me. I’m not [mates with bikies]. I heard I only wanted to leave for more money. All of it is untrue,” Fonua-Blake told The Sydney Morning Herald’s Christian Nicolussi.

“I wanted a fresh start for myself and my family. I didn’t leave Manly on bad terms, Dessie [Hasler] was understanding and respectful of my decision.

“I’m a big boy, I know what is right from wrong, I’m not scared of anyone. I’m not leaving on any bad terms with anyone.

The 25-year-old joined the Warriors on a three-year deal worth over $2.5 million, which makes him one of the best-paid front-rowers in the league.

Fonua-Blake played 97 games and scored 13 tries for the Sea Eagles after making his debut in 2016.

He joins a Warriors side who won eight games and finished 10th on the ladder, despite relocating to Australia in 2020 due to COVID-19.