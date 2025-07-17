Cronulla Sharks prop, Addin Fonua-Blake, is preparing to play his 200th NRL match this weekend, a feat that the star prop is "pinching himself" over.

Fonua-Blake has had his fair share of ups and downs, a sentiment that he has said reminds him how grateful he is to have even played one first-grade game.

Speaking to the media earlier this week, the Tongan international reflected on his rollercoaster career ahead of reaching the two-century mark this weekend.

“I'm extremely grateful that I get this opportunity, not many people do,” Fonua-Blake admitted earlier this week.

“There's been ups and downs, but everyone goes through that in their career, and I'm just thankful to the Sharks, and also my past coaches and all the players I've played with.”

Despite having his NRL contract torn up by the St George Illawarra Dragons as a 19-year-old due to domestic violence charges in 2015, the rampaging forward was looked to redeem himself through counselling and hard work to get himself to 199 NRL games and counting.

“Thinking back now, I was grateful to get one [NRL game], I'm sort of pinching myself,” he revealed.

The Shire-based star admitted there were times he doubted his career would last this long, which makes this moment all the sweeter.

“Sometimes it gets hard and you feel like 200 games might not come along, but I'm blessed that I've made it this far.”

Fonua-Blake has scored 36 tries in his 199 games to date, including four with the Sharks in 2025. He has donned three club logos in the NRL, including the Sharks, New Zealand Warriors, and Manly Sea Eagles.