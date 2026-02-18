Queensland was the birthplace of the man who would become the Sharks enforcer, living in Brisbane for the first five years of his life.

Being one of the biggest benefactors of the new NRL eligbility rules, the Tongan representative forward is more eager than ever to wear the Blues jersey this season.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Addin Fonua-Blake has assured fans he doesn't want to play for the Maroons.

“I'm 100 per cent (NSW),” he said.

“I played one year (of rugby league) with the local team, Logan Brothers, and then we came down here to (Meadowbank, Sydney).

“I loved when T-Rex (Tony Williams) was on, obviously when Andrew (Fifita) used to come on, there's a few players that I used to love. It was a pretty sad time there for a while.

“Big rivalries like that (Origin), it's something in sport people love and to be a part of it would be a great feeling."

Fonua-Blake last season revealed his jealously of players who get to play State of Origin, and although he wants his work to earn his opportunity in, he shares enthusiam about potentially pairing up with Broncos supserstar Payne Haas for the Blues as a front-row pairing.

“While I'm available now, I still haven't made the team, I'm still going to have to work hard and try and get a look in,” Fonua-Blake said.

“Payne's a generational talent. No doubt when he's finished up, he'll probably be an immortal of the game.

“To have the chance to play alongside him, that's something that would be pretty special.

“I'll be taking notes off him if I ever get that chance."