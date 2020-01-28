Israel Folau is set to return to rugby league, signing with Super League side Catalans Dragons.

The French club announced late on Thursday night that the 30-year old has penned a one-year deal for the 2020 season.

Folau was excited to return to the 13-man code.

“I acknowledge the views expressed by Super League and the Rugby Football League,” he told catalansdragons.com.

“I’m a proud Christian, my beliefs are personal, my intention is not to hurt anyone and I will not be making further public comment about them. I look forward to my return to the great game of Rugby League with the Catalans Dragons.”

Folau spent four years in the NRL, starting with the Melbourne Storm from 2007-08 before moving to the Brisbane Broncos from 2009-10.

After a largely unsuccessful stint in the AFL playing for the GWS Giants from 2011-12, he moved to rugby union.

But he was banished from the 15-man code last year for comments he made towards homosexuals.

Catalans Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch said the club does not agree with some of Foklau’s views of previous comments, but wanted to give him an opportunity to bounce back.

“We want to give Israel a new opportunity to shine on the pitch. We do not support or agree with Israel’s previously expressed and controversial views which are based upon his sincerely held religious belief,” Guasch said.

“We do not share or condone those views and we are totally committed to our club and our sport being open and welcoming to everyone. We do not believe that those views should be publicly expressed, especially by a high-profile sports person.

“We have a signed agreement with the RFL. Any transgression will trigger an immediate termination of Israel’s contract and a substantial fine for the club.”