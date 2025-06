The Newcastle Knights have provided an update on their squad after their Round 16 win over the Dolphins in Perth.

Young gun Fletcher Sharpe was taken to the hospital after suffering abdominal pain following a head injury assessment in the 48th minute of the match.

Medical scans have confirmed a lacerated kidney, and he is currently receiving treatment in a Perth hospital.

Sharpe will stay in Perth under close observation from the Knights medical staff over the coming days.