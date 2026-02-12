There are no ifs or buts.

Thomas Flegler must lead the forward pack in the middle third for the Dolphins throughout the 2026 campaign.

He was very impressive off the bench in his return on Thursday evening, hitting hard and charging ahead up the middle, with some of the aggression he displayed at the Broncos on display.

Flegler, when he was signed by the Dolphins ahead of the 2024 campaign, was always going to be the forward pack leader and enforcer for the Dolphins. Ultimately, that didn't bear a whole lot of fruit, with a horrific shoulder injury and nerve damage ensuring Thursday's trial was his first game since Round 5, 2024.

The Dolphins have plenty in the middle third, but Flegler and Daniel Saifiti are shaping as their starting options, with Francis Molo playing off the bench.

It's not a bad middle third rotation, particularly when you consider Max Plath will be at lock once they get to full strength and he is back fit, but it doesn't work without the added aggression that Flegler brings.