Dolphins forward Thomas Flegler has revealed he is targeting a return to play in Round 1 of the 2026 NRL season.\n\nFlegler hasn't played any NRL games since early in the 2024 season when he suffered a shoulder injury.\n\nNerve damage from that injury has kept him sidelined every since, and it has been believed retirement was an option for the forward, who was signed as the club's marquee forward from the Brisbane Broncos ahead of the 2024 campaign.\n\nThe former Origin forward still has plenty to offer the NRL if he can get back to his best, and told AAP that he was hoping to come back for Round 1.\n\nIt's understood he will begin full contact work after Christmas, although he has started light contact work already as he progresses towards his first game in nearly two years.\n\n"I still have a long way to go but I am looking to make a play for round one," Flegler said per the report.\n\n"If that means getting a few trials in before that, then we will.\n\n"It's good to get back into the groove of things and make a tackle again.\n\n"It's still very low level at the moment but since the surgery we have ticked every box.\n\n"Things are coming along really well. We still have a long way to go in the contact area but we are making a start on it.\n\n"There is light at the end of the tunnel now that I have started contact. It's a great feeling. The best thing is to come back and train with the team rather than training by myself."\n\nIf Flegler does get back onto the field for Round 1, it's anticipated he would go straight into the Dolphins' starting pack, which will also see the return of Tom Gilbert and Max Plath from injury.\n\nShould all three return, then it's likely Flegler would partner Daniel Saifiti at prop, with Francis Molo on the bench, while Tom Gilbert, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Max Plath would be the back-row combination, leaving the likes of Kurt Donoghoe, Connelly Lemuelu and Ray Stone in the mix for bench spots.