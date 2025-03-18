Queensland Origin prop Tom Flegler remains adamant that his NRL career is far from over, determined to overcome a serious shoulder injury that has sidelined him for nearly a year.

The Dolphins enforcer last played on April 6, 2023, and after five months of failed natural recovery, underwent nerve-transfer surgery last September in a final attempt to regain full function in his shoulder.

While the road to recovery has been slow, Flegler has received his first major positive update, with specialists confirming signs of improvement.

He remains optimistic about returning to the field with 2026 seen as a realistic target.

"I'm confident I will come back. I could be back this year, I don't know," Flegler said, speaking with Newscorp.

"I will definitely come back, but it is worrying. Nerve damage recovery is slow."

The Dolphins are taking a cautious approach, knowing that another major blow could end Flegler's career for good.

Despite the frustration of watching from the sidelines, the 25-year-old is training at near-full capacity, lifting heavy weights and participating in all non-contact drills.

His shoulder strength is slowly improving, and he remains confident he can get back to first-grade rugby league.

"If you saw me train, you would have no idea I'm injured," Flegler said.

"I will probably kill someone at training soon," he joked, eager to return to full-contact sessions.

Flegler has drawn inspiration from Moses Leota, who overcame similar nerve damage to become one of the NRL's premier front-rowers.

If he is unable to make a successful return, his $3 million contract is protected, as a medical retirement would exempt his payout from the NRL salary cap.

For now, the Dolphins enforcer remains laser-focused on a return to the field, even if it means waiting another year.

In the meantime, watching his team struggle has been its own challenge.

"If we [the Dolphins] are losing, I just turn the TV off because I get so angry," Flegler admitted.