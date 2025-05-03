Lachlan Ilias has been axed from the Dragons' first-grade side in the wake of their Anzac Day mauling, but coach Shane Flanagan insists the halfback's NRL future remains intact.

Ilias, who joined the club in the off-season after his release from South Sydney, struggled to assert control in the 46-18 loss to the Roosters and has been replaced by 19-year-old Lyhkan King-Togia for Sunday's clash with the Tigers.

The decision comes after what Flanagan described as an underwhelming team performance, with several players fortunate to retain their places.

“He's a first grade halfback, and he just needs to go and find a little bit of form and a bit of confidence,” Flanagan said.

“He's trying really hard, his kicking's been good and he'll go back. He's got a real good attitude, no one wants to get dropped but he'll go back and work hard and we'll see him again.”

Flanagan hinted that Ilias' disrupted pre-season, following a serious leg injury, had impacted his rhythm and timing in the early rounds.

The playmaker's defensive reads and tempo control have been under scrutiny, and the Dragons coach conceded it was time for a circuit-breaker.

“He was one of many that didn't turn up that day, there could have been a lot of others, but I just felt that we needed a change. We've gone that way, whether it's the right way or the wrong way, we'll soon find out.”

The man now tasked with guiding the Dragons' attack is King-Togia, who signed a two-year extension earlier this month and has impressed coaches with his maturity well beyond his years.

“He's real cool, calm and collected, doesn't get over-excited or show any frustration and he'll handle it really well,” Flanagan said.

“We had to win footy games to make the finals last year, and you wouldn't have seen any change in Lyhkan's temperament or demeanour going into those games, and he's been fine this week as well.”

With halfback depth at a premium across the league, Flanagan believes the club may already have a long-term solution emerging from within.

“Every club's looking for young halves, and we've got one we think can take us a little bit further.”