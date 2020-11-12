Many questions have been raised surrounding the Maroons’ backline after Queensland’s disappointing 24-point loss to New South Wales on Wednesday in Origin II.

With key players absence in AJ Brimson and Christian Welch, and Cameron Munster being ruled out of the game only minutes in, their defence was tested.

Bennett’s own bench rotation was partially to blame but many critics and fans believe that the issues go deeper.

Dummy-half Jake Friend has been questioned over a lack of spark and calls have suggested he be replaced in spite of his work-rate.

Phillip Sami was exposed early as the Blues picked apart the Maroons on the edges.

With a do-or-die decider coming up, Bennett will have to make some big calls to either make changes our change some form of tactics.

Former Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan thinks reconsidering Friend’s role in the team and handing exciting up and coming rookie Harry Grant a gig could be the perfect replacement.

Flanagan reasoning is you want to select the players that the opposition least want to come up against.

“I’d probably throw Harry Grant in there for a little bit of something out of dummy half, because I think Friendy (Jake Friend) probably needs a little bit of a spell there,” he said on SEN 1170’s Mornings with Matt White.

“He’s not the biggest man but he puts his heart and soul into it.

“He can play at 13 which they did in the first [game] but I think Harry Grant has a little more creativity out of dummy-half.

“You’ve got to think what would the opposition not like. I think the opposition would be more concerned about Harry Grant coming out of dummy-half at stages of the game. That’s what I’d do.”

Former Blues coach Laurie Daley believes the Maroons need a shake-up in the backline.

Kurt Capewell shined in the opening game and has adapted well to play at centre, however, Daley thinks he is better suited for another spot in the Maroons line-up.

“If I had another centre available, Capewell is probably your perfect bench player. I know he was good for them in the second half in Adelaide and had his moments last night,” he said on Sky Sports’ Big Sports Breakfast.

“But defensively he is an area New South Wales would look to attack every time they get the ball because he is a bit slow and doesn’t read it as well as others in the squad.

“You could look at Corey Allan to fullback and Valentine Holmes to the wing.”

“It’s a hard position [centre] to defend, three and two in from the sideline, it’s difficult because you have numbers running at you and decoys,” he said.

“Knowing who to go to, you haven’t defended with the person inside or outside before. You’re unsure of how they are going to react.

“Some players are taught different systems at different clubs so it is hard to go from club to representative system, it might be completely different. Under pressure, you revert back to what you know.

“That’s why it is good to have a centre there because they are smart enough to know I can adjust and this is what the team needs me to do.”