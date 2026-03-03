Why his role is so important

Jarome Luai arrived at the Wests Tigers in what was one of the biggest coups in the club's history. A four-time premiership winner with the Penrith Panthers, he signed on a contract worth approximately $1.2 million per season, immediately becoming the face of the rebuild.

Rated by Phil Gould as one of the best halves in the competition, with Gould suggesting Luai could play halfback on his ear if required, Jarome built his career alongside Nathan Cleary. The two came through the grades together and spent over a decade playing side by side. At Penrith, Luai operated primarily as the five-eighth, but his influence on big games was undeniable.

His move to the Tigers was about more than talent. It was about standards. It was about premiership experience. It was about leadership in a club that had spent years searching for identity.

Luai's personality has often drawn attention. His on-field swagger and occasional off-field commentary have not always been universally embraced.

However, those closest to him consistently describe him as level-headed, passionate, professional and fiercely loyal. His tight friendships with players such as Stephen Crichton, Brian To'o, Spencer Leniu and current teammate Sunia Turuva speak to the trust and connection he builds within a playing group.

At the Tigers, he is no longer a supporting act. He is the dominant playmaker. And with that comes responsibility.

What needs to improve

Luai's first season at the Tigers did not produce the attacking statistics many expected. For much of the first half of the year, he barely registered a line break assist or try assist. His scoreboard influence was limited, particularly for a player commanding one of the richest contracts in the NRL.

It can be argued that Luai was allowing younger playmakers, such as Lachlan Galvin before his departure and Latu Fainu, to take on more responsibility as part of their development. That may have been part of the long-term plan.

However, when a player is earning $1.2 million per season, influence must be immediate and visible.

Over the second half of the season, Luai began to take on a more hands-on role. His involvement increased, and the Tigers looked more organised when he asserted himself. That needs to become the standard from Round 1.

The Tigers also had less possession than many sides, which naturally limits attacking opportunities. But as the dominant playmaker, Luai will be held accountable for results. He must lift his scoreboard impact, whether through try assists, line break assists or simply controlling field position better.

Defensively, he worked hard and competed strongly. That effort was never in question.

Why his improvement matters

The Tigers are building around Jarome Luai. His arrival signalled that the club believes it can compete again. With another preseason under his belt, improved combinations and stronger trust within the squad, there should be noticeable growth.

If Luai brings the same level of authority, composure and game control he showed during his premiership years, the Tigers become a genuine threat to the top eight. If he fails to impose himself consistently, the ceiling of this side lowers immediately.

The Tigers do not need Jarome Luai to replicate Penrith exactly. They need him to lead. They need him to influence. They need him to deliver in moments that shape games.

In 2026, the pressure will not be subtle. And that is exactly what Jarome Luai signed up for.