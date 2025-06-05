A rare full week of NRL action awaits us in Round 14 as the State of Origin period rolls on, and there will be plenty of options when it comes to try-scorers.

At a difficult time of year to pick scorers, we managed three out of five last weekend.

These are our picks to cross for a four-pointer in Round 14.

Nathan Lawson (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Lawson made his debut on the wing for the Dragons last weekend and was immediately impressive, threatening regularly with the ball in hand.

That was enough to earn him a second week in the team despite the return of Christian Tuipulotu, with Tyrell Sloan dropped.

He may not have scored on debut, but there was more than enough there to suggest the rugby convert isn't far away from crossing the white line for his first NRL four-pointer.

KL Iro (Cronulla Sharks)

Iro has been in unbelievable try-scoring form this year, crossing for nine four-pointers in his game eight games to date.

He has scored in every game to date, and with the Sharks sending plenty of attack down his side of the park, that hardly looks like it's about to change.

He will have to get used to a new combination with Ronaldo Mulitalo out, but in all honesty, combinations in attack haven't been Iro's issue, purely because he is doing so much of the damage before the ball gets any wider.

Jesse Arthars (Brisbane Broncos)

The Broncos are absolutely desperate for a turnaround in fortunes this weekend as they prepare to do battle with the bottom-of-the-table Gold Coast Titans.

It goes without saying that the Titans have been objectively awful in defence at times this year, particularly on the edges. They have lapses that the Broncos should be able to take full advantage of.

Arthars has been a little bit quiet, scoring just a solitary try in his last four matches - all of which Brisbane have lost - but he has 11 in 12 games so far this year, and with Brisbane sending plenty of attack down his side, it's hard to see his dry spell expanding here.

Sunia Turuva (Wests Tigers)

There isn't a whole basis to this pick, other than, Sunia Turuva is playing his first game against his old club, and the Tigers should be up and about for this match.

Whether they can knock off the Panthers is another thing, but Turuva and Jarome Luai should be at their best.

The Fijian flyer should be a special to find a meat pie at some point.

Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Kiraz hasn't been in incredible try-scoring form this year, with four tries scored, but all of them coming in two of his six games to date.

That said, he is still getting back to his best after being out injured, and the winger who is averaging 183 metres per contest while adding almost seven tackle busts, has been involved in four other tries with assists.

His time is coming.

Value play of the week - Tyran Wishart (Melbourne Storm)

Tryan Wishart might be coming off the bench for the Storm as they prepare to clash with the Cowboys, but there is no doubt he will threaten.

Playing a multitude of roles for the Storm, it's hooker where he has often looked most comfortable, and he will be a real danger with fresh legs against a Cowboys defensive line that lacks agility, particularly as games go on.