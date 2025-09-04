The final round of the 2025 NRL regular season is here, with the final ladder to be sorted out over the coming four days, and the last opportunity for plenty of players to find their way over the tryline.

While a host of games are likely to be lockdown affairs with plenty riding on them when it comes to the finals picture, there also could be some wide-open games with a handful of teams already mentally on Mad Monday.

Unfortunately, the strategy of high-scoring game selections and returning outside backs with points to prove ahead of the finals didn't work all that well in the try-scorer selection stakes last weekend.

Things only get more chaotic this weekend, with players resting around the competition also likely to throw a spanner in the works.

That said, here are the five players - and a value pick - we are expecting to fight across the line this weekend.

Lehi Hopoate (Manly Sea Eagles)

The Manly outside back has been in scintillating form in recent weeks, whether that be on the wing or out the back.

He will finish the regular season on the wing, and while his impact could diminish slightly without Tolutau Koula playing, he still has all the tools to go and chase his own tries while finishing on any opportunities that come his way.

Halfback Daly Cherry-Evans will want to finish his time in a Manly jersey as positively as he can, and the Warriors' defence is susceptible, particularly without Wayde Egan to control the ruck.

Thomas Jenkins (Penrith Panthers)

This game could be absolutely anything for the Penrith Panthers.

They welcome 14 players back from a rest against a Dragons side that has conceded back-to-back big scores, has a host of injuries, and may well be checked out for the year.

They will want to do something for their home fans in the final game of the year, but against a Penrith side on the march to the finals, that seems unlikely.

You'd be surprised if any of Penrith's back five don't score, but Jenkins has been in superb form and is one of the season's good news stories after starting out in the Ron Massey Cup.

Hamasi Makasini (Wests Tigers)

Another game that could be absolutely anything.

The Tigers have certainly turned a corner, so to speak, but still have inconsistencies in their game. The Titans, in their final game under Des Hasler, are unlikely to give this a serious shake.

A lot of the attention will be on Tigers star youngster Heamasi Makasini, who makes his debut for the joint-venture, and his skill suggests he could find a way through for a try against a new-look Titans back five, with defensive combinations that won't be quite sure of themselves.

Trai Fuller (The Dolphins)

The Raiders have rested most of their starting side this weekend, and that, at some point, should present opportunities for the Dolphins to run on points against defensive uncertainties.

Fuller's form in recent weeks has been outstanding. His running game poses a real threat against a weakened defensive line, and it would be a surprise if he doesn't get an opportunity at some point in this game, as the Dolphins, very possibly, push for a spot in the top eight.

Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

The final game of the season, two teams out of finals contention, and a home send-off for Dylan Brown.

Joash Papalii, the future of that blue and gold number six jersey, has been dropped to accommodate it.

This is a pick, but in other ways, justifiable, given Newcastle's poor defence and Brown's excellent running game.

Value play of the week - Sitili Tupouniua (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Tupouniua has been a man on a mission since returning from a long suspension midway through the season, and his ball-running has reached a new level.

Granted, he has always been capable of being a danger with the ball in hand, but he was unlucky not to score against the understrength Penrith Panthers, and will likely threaten a Sharks defensive line that at times lacks lateral movement on Saturday in what is a crunch game for the men from the Shire.

Fresh legs off the bench are always a threat, but even more so in a likely-to-be high-paced, physical contest between two sides who are heading to the finals.