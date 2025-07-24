Seven weeks remain in the 2025 NRL regular season, and every game is becoming more and more critical for a host of teams in the fight for finals positions.\r\n\r\nFree flowing games have been the order of the day in recent weeks too.\r\n\r\nRound 20 saw four teams pass the 30-point barrier, while only one game had less than 35 points across the course of the weekend.\r\n\r\nIt didn't help us in our try-scoring predictions, but after weeks of strong results, we will aim to get back on the horse this weekend.\r\n\r\nHere is who looks likely to find their way over the line this weekend as the NRL rolls ahead into Round 21.\r\nGehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos)\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768310"]\r\n\r\nShibasaki has come from the absolute clouds this year to be one of the game's top-tier centres.\r\n\r\nAt this stage last year, his chance of playing NRL again anywhere looked slim.\r\n\r\nNow he is an Origin star.\r\n\r\nHe has scored 12 tries in 16 games this weekend and runs into a shaky Eels defensive outfit. It should be the sort of match where he adds to that record.\r\nJaylan de Groot (Gold Coast Titans)\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768311"]\r\n\r\nThe Titans back is coming off an excellent game against the Wests Tigers, and while his side didn't win, his elusiveness, agility and speed were on full display as he crossed the tryline twice last weekend.\r\n\r\nWhile he didn't score in previous games this year, they were predominantly spent at fullback.\r\n\r\nHe is a threat with the ball in hand, reads the game well, and while the Titans likely won't beat the Warriors, they could certainly score some points. If they do, De Groot should be amongst it.\r\nWilliam Kennedy (Cronulla Sharks)\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768313"]\r\nEvery game William Kennedy plays right now is a chance to put himself in the shop window given he is still uncontracted for 2026.\r\n\r\nThe star fullback should have a field day against the injury-ruined South Sydney here too.\r\n\r\nHis support play is top class, and if Braydon Trindall and Nicho Hynes play like they did last week against the Roosters, then opportunities should present themselves over and over again for Kennedy.\r\nJed Stuart (Canberra Raiders)\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768314"]\r\n\r\nThe Knights have all sorts of injury issues, and, in another blow to their backline, Bradman Best is also now set to miss out.\r\n\r\nWhile the Knights are still fighting hard in defence, their ability to stop tries on the edge has been questionable all year.\r\n\r\nStuart has taken to first-grade superbly since making his debut, scoring four tries in four games, and there is a fair chance he will find his way over again here.\r\nStephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs)\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768315"]\r\n\r\nThere are plenty of good games ahead this weekend, but it might be the best being saved for last when the Bulldogs host Manly at Moore Park.\r\n\r\nWhile the Sea Eagles had a fantastic win against the Storm last week, they now need to back it up against another top-tier side in the Bulldogs.\r\n\r\nOne of the reasons Canterbury have been at the top is centre, captain and Blues Origin star Stephen Crichton. Manly's defence can open up on the edges, and if the opportunity presents, Crichton won't waste it.\r\nValue play of the week - Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)\r\n[fixture_single match_id="7768309"]\r\n\r\nWe really like the prospects of Nanai scoring this weekend.\r\n\r\nThe Cowboys second-rower is one of the game's elite players in the air, and for a forward, has a mightily impressive try-scoring record.\r\n\r\nWhile the Cowboys in general have struggled in recent weeks, none of that is down to Tom Dearden's kicking game, and if he gets it right, you'd have to assume Nanai with an agility and height advantage over his opposite numbers for the struggling Dragons, will find a way to score at some point.\r\n\r\nYou know what else is\u00a0Built Different?\u00a0The PointsBet App!