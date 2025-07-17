The run to the end of the NRL season is on, with eight weeks to go, and spots in the finals up for grabs with every game.

It puts more pressure than ever on the try-scorers to capitalise on opportunities, and we have identified the five players who should crack the try line this week.

We landed three out of five last week.

Here are our likely scorers for Round 20.

Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)

The Roosters conceed almost all of their tries on either side of the park, and have struggled defensively at times throughout the course of the 2025 campaign.

Mulitalo too has struggled for try-scoring form, although certainly not through a lack of trying.

His metres, tackle breaks and involvements are still high. The Sharks do like attacking to the left, and it wouldn't surprise to see Mulitalo break a minor try-scoring drought here.

Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders)

The Eels conceed over half of their - many - tries on the right-hand side defensively, while the Raiders have the highest rate of tries out of the middle third of the field scored by any team this year.

Sebastian Kris has been scoring tries for fun this year, and against a defensive line which is majorly unsure of itself, he should go over again here.

Matt Burton (Canterbury Bulldogs)

The Dragons defence is one of the worst in the competition when it comes to backpedalling and letting opposition teams onto the front foot.

Matt Burton is an opportunistic player at the worst of times, and will like the matchup against a slow-moving defensive line when he clashes with the Red V here.

Expect him to find his way over.

Charlie Staines (Wests Tigers)

Staines is playing for his rugby league future with every appearance he makes for the Tigers, and this is a majorly important game against a Titans team going out in reverse.

He has four tries in six games this year, but is averaging over 160 metres per game, and his involvements have meant he is a threat every time he gets onto the field.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand Warriors)

The winger is a veteran of exposing defensive lines who don't have comparable experience, and that's the exact matchup he runs into this weekend.

The Warriors appear as if they are going to continue on at full steam as Tanah Boyd takes over at number seven, so Watene-Zelezniak should score his fourth in five games here.

Value play of the week - Isaiah Papali'i (Penrith Panthers)

The South Sydney Rabbitohs have some major defensive issues through the middle third of the field, especially against faster, agile forward packs.

The Panthers are building a head of steam as we head towards the end of the season, and Isaiah Papali'i will only add to that this weekend as he moves to lock.

Don't be surprised to see him crash over at some point against some tired defenders.