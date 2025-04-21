State of Origin isn't just a chance to support your state, but an opportunity to watch the best of the best battle it out for all the marbles.
While there's a heap of repeat offenders in Origin, like Nathan Cleary, Harry Grant, and Payne Haas, there are some stars who won't be granted the same treatment.
Whether due to poor performances, fierce competition, or simply a case of Father Time catching up to them, these guys will not be returning to the State of Origin arena in 2025.
1. Jake Trbojevic
As if Jake Trbojevic wasn't already on the outer after his less-than-convincing reign as the Blues' captain, his 2025 form for the Manly Sea Eagles has been average at best.
The decision to make 'Jurbo' the Blues' skipper in 2024 had many fans scratching their heads before he had even stepped on the pitch. Their doubts weren't alleviated by the time he finally had, as he spent more time on the bench than in the defensive line throughout the entire series.
Trbojevic has been one of the most consistent forwards of the last decade; however, as the 31-year-old has begun to slow down, his services are becoming less and less valuable every season. With the emergence of dominant big men such as Terrell May and Keon Koloamatangi, it seems all but set that the 19-match Blues veteran will have to forfeit his jersey in 2025.