State of Origin isn't just a chance to support your state, but an opportunity to watch the best of the best battle it out for all the marbles.

While there's a heap of repeat offenders in Origin, like Nathan Cleary, Harry Grant, and Payne Haas, there are some stars who won't be granted the same treatment.

Whether due to poor performances, fierce competition, or simply a case of Father Time catching up to them, these guys will not be returning to the State of Origin arena in 2025.

